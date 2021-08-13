BYU’s Football Team Reaches NIL Deal To Cover The Tuition Of Every Walk-On

BYU’s football team has reached an awesome NIL deal.

The Cougars have reached a deal with the protein bar company Built Bar to cover the tuition of all 36 walk-ons on the football team. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

You can watch the awesome moment they all found

BIG things happening at BYU!! Thank you to Nick and @bar_built. pic.twitter.com/ShJSiY21Bd — BYU FOOTBALL (@BYUfootball) August 12, 2021

Another day passes in the era of NIL and we get another awesome deal to talk about. This is about as cool as it gets.

We’ve seen some individual players make big money. For example, Bryce Young at Alabama is reportedly closing in on a million dollars, but we’ve never seen something like this before.

Nick Saban is talking at the Texas HS Coaches Association convention today. He was asked about NIL. Apparently, Bryce Young is doing quite well. “Our QB has already approached ungodly numbers, and he hasn’t even played yet. If I told you what it is … it’s almost 7-figures.” — Chris Hummer (@chris_hummer) July 20, 2021

I know some of the college football purists aren’t huge fans of the NIL era, but I’m not sure how you can’t love this.

Walk-ons play a super important role on college football teams, but they rarely get the recognition they deserve.

They’re cracking pads all week in practice to make sure the starters ready to roll on Saturdays. Now, BYU’s walk-ons won’t have to worry about also finding the money to pay tuition.

This is without a doubt one of the coolest moments we’ve since since NIL started, and I hope we see a lot more moments like it.