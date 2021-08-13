Kansas City Chiefs WR Tyreek Hill Challenges Usain Bolt To A Race

Kansas City Chiefs Wide Receiver Tyreek Hill doubled down on his challenge to legendary Olympic sprinter Usain Bolt Thursday after Bolt appeared on the “Dan Patrick Show.”

A segment of the show, posted by the official Twitter account, features host Dan Patrick and Bolt discussing whether he could play receiver in the NFL. Bolt, 34, told Patrick he thought he had good hands from playing cricket when he was younger, and that the challenge would be running routes. The conversation then switched topics to the prospective race between the Jamaican sprinter and the electric NFL receiver.

Hill took notice of the conversation, writing on Twitter, “Someone give him some attention.”

The Chiefs star first taunted Bolt on Jul. 29 after Bolt appeared on “The Pat McAfee Show,” describing a story in which Hill told him he could win a race between the two. “He’s old, he’s washed up, and he can’t beat me in 40 yards,” Hill later told reporters at a Chiefs media availability.

Patrick suggested that the week after the Super Bowl — or the weekend of, if the Chiefs miss the game — the two meet up for a race, with Bolt wagering one of his eight Olympic medals and Hill putting up his Super Bowl ring. The host also suggested a 70-meter race as a compromise between Hill’s preferred 40-yard dash and Bolt’s preferred 100-meter dash.

Will a race between the two ever happen? Who knows. Personally, I think Hill is barking up the wrong tree here. Usain Bolt actually did run a 40-yard dash at a live event during Super Bowl week in 2019, and matched the NFL Combine record of 4.22 seconds, in sweatpants and a t-shirt. Meanwhile, Hill’s official 40 time from his West Alabama Pro Day was 4.29 seconds. If they ever do race, I’d probably put my money on Bolt.