Compton City Councilman Who Won Election By One Vote Charged With Election Fraud

A Compton city councilman was charged Friday with conspiring to commit election fraud, along with five other people.

Compton City Councilman Isaac Galvan, 34 years old, won a June runoff by one vote to retain his seat on the city council, according to ABC 7 Eyewitness News. The final tally of the vote in the June runoff was 855 to 854 over challenger Andre Spicer, ABC 7 reported.

Galvan and Jace Dawson allegedly conspired to secure votes to keep his seat representing District 2, the Los Angeles District Attorney’s office reportedly claimed. Galvan is also accused of attempting to bribe a county registrar employee as she counted votes on the night of the election.

The other four individuals charged in the election fraud conspiracy include 48-year-old Kimberly Chaouch, 34-year-old Toni Morris, 61-year-old Barry Reed and 51-year-old Reginald Streeter. They all allegedly registered to vote at Dawson’s Compton residence even though they don’t live there, ABC 7 reported. Prosecutors reportedly claim the four individuals voted illegally in the election.

“Elections are the cornerstone of our democratic nation,” Los Angeles District Attorney George Gascon said in a statement, according to ABC 7. “We must do everything in our power to protect the integrity of the electorate process and to ensure that elections are free and fair. The people of Los Angeles County expect and deserve a government that is free of political corruption at every level.” (RELATED: Everyone Rushed To Slam NYC Major Candidate For Calling Election Results Bogus. He Ended Up Being Right)

Galvan and Dawson are scheduled to be arraigned Friday in Los Angeles but court dates have not been set for the other defendants yet, ABC 7 reported.