Dagen McDowell Mocks Biden’s Vacation: ‘It Must Be Exhausting Setting America Back 45 Years In 7 Months’

Fox Business host Dagen McDowell mocked President Joe Biden on Friday for going on vacation while the Taliban wreaked havoc in Afghanistan.

McDowell joined Fox News’ “The Five” to discuss the news that Biden had left the White House for his Delaware home en route to Camp David despite the Taliban moving on the capital city of Kabul in a matter of days. (RELATED: ‘Let Them Eat Lead’: Dagen McDowell Says Paying Security While Trashing Police Is Cori Bush’s Version Of ‘Let Them Eat Cake’)

WATCH:

Co-host Lawrence Jones began by pointing out the fact that the original mission in Afghanistan had been to root out terrorists after the 9/11 attacks on American soil — but that over time, the mission had shifted dramatically to nation-building.

“It was how fast the pullout happened. So many people want that our troops out of Afghanistan, but it — they cut and run. Like how fast we pulled out in the middle of the night with no notice,” McDowell replied, saying that U.S. troops and contractors — along with air support — had basically pulled out without any warning.

“So it has been an utter disaster in terms of the speed with which we pulled out and didn’t think about the women and the teachers and the children who would be raped and enslaved or murdered. So that is the bigger problem,” she added, pivoting then to talk about Biden specifically.

“He was elected because the adults are supposed to be in charge. Now the adults are in hiding. Where is the guy? I know that it must be exhausting setting America back 45 years in seven months, that he needs to get a nap,” McDowell continued. “What America needs right now is somebody to step up with a coherent speech to speak to the American people about the direction of the nation overseas and here at home.”

“We should send Kamala to Afghanistan,” co-host Greg Gutfeld joked. “She was great at the border.”

“Where is she?” McDowell asked. “My point is that of a type he gets up to speak to the American people, it seems like he has eaten a few mitt-fulls of Benadryl. And people are not confident of what he’s doing.”

She concluded by turning on the media, adding, “The media is on a permanent vacation with this guy. You have consumer confidence today fell to the lowest level in ten years. Real wages, inflation-adjusted wages this year have fallen every month since Biden took office.”