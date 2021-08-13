DC Military Base In Lockdown: ‘Potential Armed Individual’

A Washington, D.C., military base was placed on lockdown Friday after an armed person was reportedly seen on the grounds.

Washington’s Metropolitan Police Department claimed the reported gunman ran onto the grounds of Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling Friday after shots rang out on nearby streets, The Associated Press (AP) reported. On its Facebook page, Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling confirmed the base was on lockdown because of the suspected armed person.

“If you encounter the individual and have a safe route, RUN. If you do not have a safe route to run, HIDE. Barricade your door, turn off the lights and your cell phone ringer, and remain silent,” the base said on its Facebook. “If you are hiding, prepare to FIGHT.” (RELATED: US Military Base Forced Into ‘Active Shooter’ Lockdown)

D.C. Metropolitan police said there were not any reports of shooting victims stemming from the base or the incident that caused the suspected gunman to run onto the grounds, AP reported. Security personnel blocked entrances and exits to the base while police searched for the suspected shooter, AP also noted.

Initially, the base believed that there were two perpetrators before updating the public that authorities were looking for only one suspected gunman.

Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling’s Facebook post added the alleged gunman was seen on the south side of the base, on the opposite side of the naval support facility used by presidential transports Marine Helicopter Squadron One. The more than 900-acre base also is home to Air Force, Coast Guard, the Naval Criminal Investigative Service (NCIS) Washington office and the headquarters of the Defense Intelligence Agency, according to AP.