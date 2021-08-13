Man Arrested For Allegedly Attempting To Lure Girls Into His Vehicle

Body camera footage released Thursday shows Illinois police arresting a suspect during an Aug. 7 traffic stop for allegedly attempting to lure two underage girls into his vehicle.

Waukegan Deputy Police Chief Joe Florip said police located 34-year-old Edert Callejas after two underage girls alerted a Waukegan patrol officer that a driver tried to lure them into his car as they rode their bikes, Lake & McHenry County Scanner reported. Callejas drove past the officer while the two girls reported the incident, leading him to stop the suspect.

“As seen in Officer One’s body worn camera (BWC), Callejas does not exit the vehicle. It also appears as if he is attempting to close the driver’s door, start the vehicle and flee,” police said in a press release, according to Fox News.

Police said that two additional officers arrived at the traffic stop to assist the first officer in forcing Callejas out of the car where they managed to pin the suspect to the ground for resisting arrest, the outlet reported. (RELATED: Former Emergency Room Doctor Sentenced To 22 Years In Prison For Sex Trafficking Six Underage Girls)

“Get this camera, man,” Callejas can be heard saying in the footage, the outlet reported.

Police said that Callejas drove without insurance and has a revoked license, according to Fox News. The suspect was believed to be intoxicated at the time of the incident. The suspect refused medical attention and sobriety testing.

Callejas has been charged on two counts of Disorderly Conduct, two counts of Resisting Arrest, two counts of Driving Under the Influence (DUI), No Insurance, and Driving while Revoked, the outlet reported. The girls’ parents have pressed charges of Disorderly Conduct against the suspect.

The suspect is scheduled to appear in court on August 17, Fox News reported.