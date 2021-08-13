Jill Biden Steps Out In Cast Boot And Crutches On Way To Camp David

First lady Jill Biden definitely got everyone’s attention on Friday when she stepped out in a cast boot and crutches on her way to Camp David.

The first lady turned heads in a short white dress with a black boot on her left foot and one set of crutches underneath her right arm at Delaware Air National Guard in New Castle, Delaware. She was on her way to Maryland with President Joe Biden. (RELATED: Lady Gaga, Jennifer Lopez Deliver Stunning Performances At Joe Biden’s Inauguration)

FLOTUS had surgery at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center last month on her left foot after she injured it at the beach during her visit to Oahu, Hawaii, as previously reported. (RELATED: Jill Biden Defends Education Doctorate: ‘One Of The Things I’m Most Proud Of’)

“@FLOTUS photographed with her boot and crutch on her way to Camp David today,” a CNN reporter tweeted, along with a photo of the first lady in the cast.

. @FLOTUS photographed with her boot and crutch on her way to Camp David today. Biden had a procedure on her foot following an injury she sustained walking on the beach in Hawaii last month. I am told the boot and crutches are standard recovery procedure. pic.twitter.com/LhJK6qENIy — Kate Bennett (@KateBennett_DC) August 13, 2021

“Biden had a procedure on her foot following an injury she sustained walking on the beach in Hawaii last month,” the tweet added. “I am told the boot and crutches are standard recovery procedure.”

Wearing a boot and holding a crutch, first lady Jill Biden is assisted by Pres. Biden as they board Marine One to fly to Camp David from Wilmington, Delaware. https://t.co/qJdhaANvhT pic.twitter.com/6vGFfAbrcW — ABC News (@ABC) August 13, 2021

It was the first time FLOTUS had been seen and photographed publicly since injuring and undergoing surgery on her foot late in July, People magazine noted.