Monica Lewinsky Talks About Her ‘Greatest Regret’ And Being ‘Partial To Friends Who Don’t’ Record’ Their ‘Calls’

Monica Lewinsky talked about her “greatest regret” in life and shared how she’s “partial to friends who don’t” record their “calls.”

“That some of my choices have caused others suffering,” the former White House intern explained during a Question and Answer session with Vanity Fair ahead of the release of the FX series “Impeachment: American Crime Story.”

Lewinsky serves as producer of the highly-anticipated drama that centers on President Bill Clinton’s affair with Monica and the fallout that ensued. The comments were noted by Fox News in a piece published on Friday. (RELATED: FX Drops Trailer For ‘Impeachment: American Crime Story’ About President Clinton’s Affair With Monica Lewinsky And The Fallout)

The anti-bullying activist was also asked what she valued most in friends and she appeared to take a subtle dig at Linda Tripp, the former White House and Pentagon employee, who became friends with Lewinsky then revealed Monica’s affair with the president through recorded conversations. (RELATED: Netflix Releases Awesome ‘Stranger Things’ Season 4 Preview)

“Compassion,” the former White House intern answered. “Wisdom. Wit. The delicate balance of knowing when I need tough love and when I need support. Plus, call me crazy, but I’m also partial to friends who don’t surreptitiously record our calls.”

The comments came the same day FX finally released the trailer for “Impeachment” and gave us a first peek at all the power players, including Sarah Paulson playing Linda Tripp, and Beanie Feldstein playing Lewinsky.

The two are joined by Clive Owen as President Clinton, Edie Falco as Hillary Clinton, Annaleigh Ashford as Paula Jones, Billy Eichner as Matt Drudge and Cobie Smulders who plays Ann Coulter. Each one of the characters makes an appearance in the nearly two-minute-long clip.

“Impeachment: American Crime Story” premieres Sept. 7 on FX.