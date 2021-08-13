Unvaccinated Philadelphia City Employees Required To Wear Two Masks

Philadelphia introduced Wednesday a new measure of “protecting the city from Delta” variant of COVID-19, requiring all unvaccinated employees to wear two masks.

Those not fully vaccinated by Sep. 1 will be made to wear a cloth mask over a disposable one “at all times while working on-site,” the city’s government said in an update. (RELATED: Biden Coronavirus Advisor Says Wearing Two Masks ‘May Actually Be Counterproductive’)

We are committed to keeping our employees safe from severe COVID infection and death. Today, we announced beginning Sept. 1, all @PhiladelphiaGov employees must be fully vaccinated or they will be required to double-mask when working in enclosed spaces. https://t.co/58rvrEUHlf pic.twitter.com/K6drBnRPAf — Jim #VaxUpPhilly Kenney (@PhillyMayor) August 11, 2021

Additionally, applicants pursuing employment with the city will have to present proof of vaccination, the statement said.

The newly introduced requirements aim at protecting the Philadelphia city employees from “severe COVID infection and death,” Democratic Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney said Friday.

The city government also announced that non-uniform employees will be granted four hours of compensatory time, should they decide to get inoculated.

In early March 2021, Democratic California Gov. Gavin Newsom announced a health guidelines update, recommending Californians to “double down on mask wearing.” The state residents were advised at the time to protect themselves with either two cloth masks or a single filtered mask.