Patriots Kicker Was Looking For Jobs On LinkedIn Just Days Before He Signed

Former Michigan kicker Quinn Nordin signed with the New England Patriots just days after searching for a job on LinkedIn, MLive reported Wednesday.

After not being selected during the 2021 NFL Draft or receiving any immediate interest after the draft, Nordin began looking for jobs on LinkedIn. However, special teams coach Cam Achord contacted Nordin days after the draft ended on May 1, MLive reported.

“I was sitting in a recliner all day on my laptop, calling people, looking for a job,” said Nordin, according to MLive. “I was on a walk with my mom, and my agent called me and told me that (the Patriots) were going to get (me) a contract. And I said I’m not going to believe anything until there’s something at my house. Something came to the house, and I’m extremely grateful. But I couldn’t even believe it, because when you want something to happen and it doesn’t happen and you wait and you wait and you wait, you’re just that much more grateful when the opportunity does come.”

Patriots sign rookie free agent K Quinn Nordin: https://t.co/FseBrjYoNB — New England Patriots (@Patriots) May 6, 2021

Nordin was a highly recruited player out of high school, but struggled in his senior year, making only two of five field goals. However, he set two Michigan football records during his collegiate career, making 14 field goals of over 40 yards and four from 50 or more yards, MLive reported.

Nordin has performed well with the Patriots during training camp. He drilled kicks of 55 and 57 yards while practicing at Gillette Stadium. “Quinn’s improved,” Patriots head coach Bill Belichick said Monday. “He’s still got a long way to go, but he’s improved.”