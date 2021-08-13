Patriots Kicker Was Looking For Jobs On LinkedIn Just Days Before He Signed

Former Michigan kicker Quinn Nordin signed with the New England Patriots just days after searching for a job on LinkedIn, MLive reported Wednesday.
After not being selected during the 2021 NFL Draft or receiving any immediate interest after the draft, Nordin began looking for jobs on LinkedIn. However, special teams coach Cam Achord contacted Nordin days after the draft ended on May 1, MLive reported.
“I was sitting in a recliner all day on my laptop, calling people, looking for a job,” said Nordin, according to MLive. “I was on a walk with my mom, and my agent called me and told me that (the Patriots) were going to get (me) a contract. And I said I’m not going to believe anything until there’s something at my house. Something came to the house, and I’m extremely grateful. But I couldn’t even believe it, because when you want something to happen and it doesn’t happen and you wait and you wait and you wait, you’re just that much more grateful when the opportunity does come.”
Patriots sign rookie free agent K Quinn Nordin: https://t.co/FseBrjYoNB
— New England Patriots (@Patriots) May 6, 2021
Nordin says he isn’t sure what he would be doing if the Patriots hadn’t called. (RELATED: Patriots Owner Robert Kraft Says He’s Cheering For Tom Brady In The Super Bowl)
“Literally, I think it was two days after, my dad needed the deck power-washed,” Nordin said, according to MLive. “All my buddies had signed with teams, and I was like, you know what, I could rent this power washer and I could power-wash decks in the neighborhood. But I wanted to give (the NFL) a shot. This is every kid’s, person’s dream to get a chance to play for the New England Patriots.”