Teen Arrested For Murder After Mom, 8-Year-Old Daughter Found Tied To Bed And Fatally Shot

Prinshun McClain, 18, shot three people Tuesday and Wednesday including a mother and her 8-year-old daughter in St. Louis.

The first victim, Victoria Manisco, was found Wednesday morning on the porch of her home after being shot late Tuesday night, according to NBC News.

Relative to the murders of Terri Bankhead, Da’nilya Edwards & Victoria Manisco, #SLMPD w/the help of @GraniteCityPD arrested Prinshun McClain. @stlcao issued At Large warrants for Murder 1, Burglary 1, & ACA. There’s no booking photo as he’s being held in IL on unrelated charges pic.twitter.com/SSZEiYodIH — St. Louis, MO Police (@SLMPD) August 12, 2021

Terri Bankhead and her daughter Da’Nilya Edwards were also found fatally shot later Wednesday. (RELATED: Mom, 7-Year-Old Found Slain In Possible Homicide, Police Say)

“It’s just so unreal. Well, now I have a little relief because they caught him,” Terri Ward, Bankhead’s mother said, 5 On Your Side reported.

Ward found her daughter Bankhead and granddaughter Da’Nilya tied to a bed and shot multiple times after Bankhead would not answer her phone. McClain was reportedly the mother and daughter’s downstairs neighbor.

“It’s the worst time of my life. I couldn’t do nothing but cry after I heard about the arrest and say thank you Jesus. Thank you Lord,” Ward also said, reported 5 On Your Side.

McClain was arrested Thursday and charged with three counts of first-degree murder, one count of first-degree burglary and four counts of armed criminal action.