UFC Fighter Jordan Williams Stops A Guy From Stealing His Car In Insane Viral Video

UFC athlete Jordan Williams recently stopped a guy from stealing his car.

The talented MMA fighter posted an Instagram video of a guy trying to ride off with his car, and it didn’t end well for the suspect. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Williams opened the driver’s side door and appeared to hit the guy with multiple strikes to get him out of the vehicle.

“Wish I would of hit him with the trip after the clinch work when I tossed him out of the whip, and finish off with some ground and pound but I’ll settle with getting my car back,” Williams wrote in part. You can watch the entire situation unfold below.

You have to be an idiot to attempt to steal a car. It’s a criminal act and only the biggest morons on the planet would ever attempt it.

You have to be borderline braindead to try to jack the car of a UFC fighter.

Williams could have tuned this guy up much worse than he did. He appeared to hit him with a few strikes and then just tossed him aside.

Imagine if he had actually taken him down to the ground and decided to grapple. He would have sent the guy to the hospital.

It’s hard to put into words how outmatched someone with zero MMA experience is against a UFC fighter. It’s like an NFL star playing football against middle school kids.

Props to Williams for defending his property. If you play stupid games long enough, you will eventually win stupid prizes. That’s exactly what happened here.