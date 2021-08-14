College Football Starts In Exactly 14 Days

Ladies and gentlemen, college football is exactly 14 days away.

The first games of the season start August 28, and that’s just around the corner. If that doesn’t get your pulse pumping, then you’re not a real football fan. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The football season is almost here, and lots of people are asking what I think Wisconsin will do this year. The answer is simple. I expect absolute domination in the Big Ten. Anyone who doubts me, bookmark this tweet and see me in December. We’ll see who is laughing then. pic.twitter.com/EbSjXo7LnK — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) August 2, 2021

I honestly can’t wait for August 28 to get here. Even though it’s only week zero, I still couldn’t be more excited.

The games aren’t great, but it doesn’t matter. College football starting means America is healing and we’re back to normal.

It means that the country is winning again.

College football is only 16 days away, and that’s a reason to celebrate. This is America, and in this country, we play football. pic.twitter.com/o3SfJQxlj1 — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) August 12, 2021

Even if the best game of the weekend is Nebraska vs. Illinois, it’s going to be more than enough to pump me up.

I’m going to sit down in front of my TV with multiple cans of cold Busch Light, relax and soak up the action.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nebraska Football (@huskerfbnation)

Only 14 more days, folks! Only 14 more days!