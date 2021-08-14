REPORT: A Grand Jury Has Been Convened In The Deshaun Watson Investigation

A grand jury has reportedly been convened in the investigation into Deshaun Watson.

According to Mark Berman, a grand jury has been put together to determine whether or not there is enough evidence against the Texans quarterback to charge him.

According to sources with knowledge of the situation there is a Harris County grand jury investigation being used to determine if there is sufficient evidence to bring criminal charges against #Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson stemming from the 22 civil lawsuits filed against… pic.twitter.com/xRADFNry3R — Mark Berman (@MarkBermanFox26) August 13, 2021

Watson faces more than 20 civil allegations of sexual misconduct and assault, but he hasn’t been charged with a single crime at this time.

REPORT: Police Are Trying To Interview The Woman Who Made Graphic ‘Butt’ Allegations Against Texans QB Deshaun Watson https://t.co/S3ASR8MlHH — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) August 6, 2021

This is a huge update to Watson’s situation, and it’s the latest sign that it’s unlikely he steps on a field this season.

Sit back and think for a second the kind of PR disaster it would be if the Texans played a guy facing criminal allegations.

Deshaun Watson update: Houston PD has reportedly been inquiring about how it can reach and interview this woman who did an alleged tell all on Youtube but has not filed a civil suit, acc’d to sources. 👇 Plus, I’m told there are zero settlement talks happening https://t.co/N6I641Xclb — Amy Dash (@AmyDashTV) August 5, 2021

The civil case is already bad enough. It’s been a PR nightmare. Now, imagine what would happen if charges were brought.

Roger Goodell would have no choice but to make sure Watson was put on the commissioner’s exempt list at a minimum.

NFL statement regarding its “ongoing and active” review of allegations against #Texans QB Deshaun Watson, who remains eligible to fully participate in club activities. pic.twitter.com/u3U7ujYozO — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) July 27, 2021

Keep checking back for the latest details as we have them.