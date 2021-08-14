Editorial

REPORT: A Grand Jury Has Been Convened In The Deshaun Watson Investigation

HOUSTON, TEXAS - DECEMBER 06: Deshaun Watson #4 of the Houston Texans looks on against the Indianapolis Colts at NRG Stadium on December 06, 2020 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

(Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
Font Size:

A grand jury has reportedly been convened in the investigation into Deshaun Watson.

According to Mark Berman, a grand jury has been put together to determine whether or not there is enough evidence against the Texans quarterback to charge him. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Watson faces more than 20 civil allegations of sexual misconduct and assault, but he hasn’t been charged with a single crime at this time.

This is a huge update to Watson’s situation, and it’s the latest sign that it’s unlikely he steps on a field this season.

Sit back and think for a second the kind of PR disaster it would be if the Texans played a guy facing criminal allegations.

The civil case is already bad enough. It’s been a PR nightmare. Now, imagine what would happen if charges were brought.

Roger Goodell would have no choice but to make sure Watson was put on the commissioner’s exempt list at a minimum.

Keep checking back for the latest details as we have them.