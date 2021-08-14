Jack Coan Named Notre Dame’s Starting Quarterback

Jack Coan will start at quarterback for Notre Dame.

Head coach Brian Kelly announced Saturday that the former Wisconsin starter will be under center week one for the Fighting Irish. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Jack Coan will be our starting QB. All three quarterbacks distinguished themselves in the spring and preseason camp. Clearly, each has the skills necessary to lead, but Jack proved to be more consistent and therefore, going into our opener, gives us the best chance for success. — Brian Kelly (@CoachBrianKelly) August 14, 2021

This is not just the correct decision for the Fighting Irish, but it’s the only decision for Brian Kelly and company.

Coan was a hell of a quarterback for the Badgers before hurting his foot and losing his job to Graham Mertz.

After last season, he decided to leave the program and landed with the Fighting Irish. From the moment he arrived on campus, it was obvious that he was the safest bet.

Guys behind him on the depth chart might have more potential down the road, but right now, Coan gives the Fighting Irish the best shot to win by a country mile.

The question now is whether or not Coan can go out and bring the Fighting Irish to the playoff. The September 25 matchup against my Badgers also just got a hell of a lot more interesting!