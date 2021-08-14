Watch The Sinister Trailer For ‘American Horror Story: Double Feature’

The trailer for “American Horror Story: Double Feature” has dropped, and it’s awesome.

Fans around the country have been waiting for months and months for a look at the tenth season of the hit FX show, and the full trailer was released Friday. (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

If it’s an accurate representation of things to come, we’re in for a wild time. Give it a watch below!

The tenth season starts August 25, which is only 11 days at this point in time. It’s practically right around the corner.

I was already excited before the trailer dropped, and now, I couldn’t be more pumped.

As I’ve said many times before, when “AHS” is at the top of its game, it’s one of the best shows on TV. The first three seasons and season nine were all outstanding.

However, we also all know that the show has had some really down years. It was only in season nine when it felt like the show’s fastball returned.

Now, it looks like Ryan Murphy and FX will continue to ride the high momentum in season 10, which is great news for fans. Make sure to check it out starting August 25!