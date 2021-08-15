As Kabul Heats Up, Bernie Calls For Open Doors To Afghani Refugees

Vermont Democratic Sen. Bernie Sanders called for the U.S. to open its doors to Afghan refugees in a tweet Sunday as the Taliban was in the process of taking over Kabul.

Sanders argued that the U.S. effort in Afghanistan has been ineffective, and we should bring our troops home and welcome Afghan refugees.

Foreign policy matters: After 20 years of U.S. effort, the loss of 2,448 soldiers and a trillion spent, Afghanistan was left with a corrupt government and an ineffectual military. At this moment, we must do everything we can to evacuate our allies and open our doors to refugees. — Bernie Sanders (@SenSanders) August 15, 2021

“Foreign policy matters: After 20 years of U.S. effort, the loss of 2,448 soldiers and a trillion spent, Afghanistan was left with a corrupt government and an ineffectual military. At this moment, we must do everything we can to evacuate our allies and open our doors to refugees,” said Sanders. (RELATED: Bernie Sanders Goes After Joe Biden On Afghanistan)

In April, Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said the U.S. would accept Afghan refugees and interpreters who may be endangered by the withdrawal of U.S. troops.

The White House announced Saturday that President Biden had deployed 5,000 troops to Afghanistan to help evacuate U.S. and allied personnel.

In July, Biden predicted that a Taliban takeover was “not inevitable” and defended his administration’s decision to withdraw troops from Afghanistan.