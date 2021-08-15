Editorial

Arkansas AD Hunter Yurachek Gets Smoked In The Face By A Cleat During Football Practice

Hunter Yuracheck (Credit: Screenshot/Twitter Video https://twitter.com/HunterYurachek/status/1426711804202438658)

Arkansas athletic director Hunter Yurachek’s face is in rough shape these days.

During a recent football practice for the Razorbacks, the AD in Fayetteville was standing on the sideline when he got clipped in the face by a player’s cleat. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

You can watch the unfortunate situation unfold below.

In case you were wondering what the aftermath looked like, Yurachek also tweeted a photo of his face and it’s clear that it hurts a ton.

First and foremost, I love Yurachek taking a shot at former Arkansas coach Bobby Petrino’s motorcycle accident.

Generally speaking, college power players don’t get their faces messed up, but when they do, you can’t ever rule out a motorcycle crash thanks to Petrino’s history.

Secondly, I love how Yurachek is embracing the fact that he got his face cut up while watching practice. Football is a violent sport and things sometimes happen.

There’s really no better way to describe what happened here. He got a little too close to the action and paid the price.

Yet, he did it with a little self-deprecating humor. All the way around, this was a win for Arkansas, despite the fact it came with a little blood.