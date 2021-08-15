Arkansas AD Hunter Yurachek Gets Smoked In The Face By A Cleat During Football Practice

Arkansas athletic director Hunter Yurachek’s face is in rough shape these days.
During a recent football practice for the Razorbacks, the AD in Fayetteville was standing on the sideline when he got clipped in the face by a player's cleat.
You can watch the unfortunate situation unfold below.
A big thank you to @CoachSamPittman for sharing video from today’s scrimmage to validate I was indeed at the scrimmage and not on a motorcycle. #OneRazorback pic.twitter.com/AN2FF2CeEQ
In case you were wondering what the aftermath looked like, Yurachek also tweeted a photo of his face and it’s clear that it hurts a ton.
Prior to this morning’s @RazorbackFB scrimmage @CoachSamPittman talked about toughness. AD leading by example after taking a cleat to the face on the sidelines. #OneRazorback pic.twitter.com/eWKRSrXnuc
First and foremost, I love Yurachek taking a shot at former Arkansas coach Bobby Petrino’s motorcycle accident.
Generally speaking, college power players don’t get their faces messed up, but when they do, you can’t ever rule out a motorcycle crash thanks to Petrino’s history.
Secondly, I love how Yurachek is embracing the fact that he got his face cut up while watching practice. Football is a violent sport and things sometimes happen.
There’s really no better way to describe what happened here. He got a little too close to the action and paid the price.
Yet, he did it with a little self-deprecating humor. All the way around, this was a win for Arkansas, despite the fact it came with a little blood.