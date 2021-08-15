Jen Psaki ‘Out Of The Office’ Amid Taliban Takeover Of Afghanistan

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki is “out of office” while the Taliban takes over Afghanistan, Fox News reported.

The Daily Caller confirmed Psaki’s absence by emailing her and receiving an auto-reply that read, “I will be out of the office from August 15th-August 22nd.”

The Taliban seized much of Afghanistan and even took control of the presidential palace in the capital of Kabul. The Taliban are reportedly planning to declare the “Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan.”

President Joe Biden has faced criticism for remaining silent and vacationing during the crisis, Fox News reported.

Where is Joe Biden? — Jim Banks (@RepJimBanks) August 15, 2021

“Where is Joe Biden?” tweeted Republican Indiana Rep. Jim Banks. (RELATED: FLASHBACK: Biden Predicts Taliban Takeover In Afghanistan Is ‘Not Inevitable’)

The White House broke its silence to inform the public that the president had been briefed on the situation.

This morning, the President and Vice President met with their national security team and senior officials to hear updates on the draw down of our civilian personnel in Afghanistan, evacuations of SIV applicants and other Afghan allies, and the ongoing security situation in Kabul. pic.twitter.com/U7IpK3Hyj8 — The White House (@WhiteHouse) August 15, 2021

“This morning, the President and Vice President met with their national security team and senior officials to hear updates on the drawdown of our civilian personnel in Afghanistan, evacuations of SIV applicants and other Afghan allies, and the ongoing security situation in Kabul,” stated the White House.