‘An Unmitigated Disaster Of Epic Proportions’: Biden Blasted For Being On Vacation As The Taliban Takes Over Afghanistan

President Joe Biden is facing heavy criticism for being on vacation at Camp David as the Taliban makes further ground in Kabul, Afghanistan.

“I don’t think he’s taken one question from the press this entire weekend, so this is a frightening situation,” said Republican Ohio Rep. Jim Jordan.

Iraq War veteran and Republican Pennsylvania Rep. Guy Reschenthaler criticized Biden and accused him of “putting his head in the sand and not taking questions” in hopes of avoiding association with “this military debacle,” reported the New York Post.

“Conference calls between cabinet secretaries and senators don’t cut it in a crisis,” said Republican Arkansas Sen. Tom Cotton.

“The dereliction of duty continues,” said Republican Colorado Rep. Lauren Boebert.

Republican Texas Rep. Michael McCaul referred to the U.S. the withdrawal as “an unmitigated disaster of epic proportions.” Rep. McCaul stated that this situation may be “worse than Saigon.”

The White House sent out a tweet Sunday depicting Biden in a video conference with their national security team monitoring the situation in Afghanistan from Camp David.

This morning, the President and Vice President met with their national security team and senior officials to hear updates on the draw down of our civilian personnel in Afghanistan, evacuations of SIV applicants and other Afghan allies, and the ongoing security situation in Kabul. pic.twitter.com/U7IpK3Hyj8 — The White House (@WhiteHouse) August 15, 2021

“He was elected because the adults are supposed to be in charge. Now the adults are in hiding. Where is the guy? I know that it must be exhausting setting America back 45 years in seven months, that he needs to get a nap,” said Dagen McDowell on Fox News’ The Five.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken defended the decision.

“​And the fact of the matter is, we have seen that that force has been unable to defend the country. And that has happened more quickly than we anticipated​,” Blinken said. “The idea that the status quo could have been maintained by keeping our forces there, I think is simply wrong.” he said.