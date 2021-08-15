Editorial

Bears Quarterback Justin Fields Dominates In His NFL Debut

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - AUGUST 14: Justin Fields #1 of the Chicago Bears looks for a receiver under pressure from the Miami Dolphins during a preseason game at Soldier Field on August 14, 2021 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

(Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
Font Size:

Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields looked awesome in his NFL debut.

The former Ohio State superstar took the field for the first time Saturday during a preseason against the Dolphins, and he absolutely torched Miami’s defense during the 20-13 win. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Chicago Bears (@chicagobears)

By the time Fields was done, he had thrown for 142 yards on 14/20 passing, rushed for 33 yards and scored a total of two touchdowns.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Chicago Bears (@chicagobears)

I’m not sure how much of a quarterback controversy there is in Chicago at this point. The Bears want to start Andy Dalton, but I’m not sure they’re going to have much of a choice.

Fields looks like he’s going to be a star, and there’s simply no way he’s kept glued to the bench.

There’s still a chance Dalton starts week one, but sooner than later, it’s going to be the Justin Fields show in Chicago.

I’ve seen more than enough to name him the starter right now.

Chicago has found a star and there’s no other way to put it.