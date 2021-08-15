Larry David Couldn’t Curb His Excitement When He Was Uninvited To Obama’s Birthday Bash

Comedian and actor Larry David said he was relieved to be uninvited to former President Obama’s 60th birthday party, Fox News reported.

Obama hosted a star-studded birthday party at Martha’s Vineyard in Massachusetts. Celebrities such as John Legend and Beyonce attended the highly criticized gathering, Fox News reported. (RELATED: Deleted Photos and Video Offer Inside Glimpse Into Obama’s Decadent Maskless Birthday Party)

The 44th president decided to scale back his guest list due to concerns about COVID-19. As a result, David said he was removed from the list.

David was thrilled to be uninvited as he feared he would be asked to perform a comedy routine. The 74-year-old was at a loss for content with only three days to prepare, Fox News reported. (RELATED: HART: Maskless Super-Spreader Birthday Party Held By, And For, Obama)

“When he told me I was eighty-sixed from the party, I was so relieved I screamed, ‘Thank you! Thank you!’ He must have thought I was insane,” David said, according to Fox News. “Then I hung up the phone, poured myself a drink and finished my crossword puzzle.”

Other comedians such as Stephen Colbert, Conan O’Brien, and David Letterman were also booted from the guest list, Fox News reported.