Republicans Have A Chance To ‘Claw Back’ Power In NY With Cuomo Gone

New York Republicans may face better odds of winning the 2022 state gubernatorial elections in the wake of the resignation of Democratic New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, according to Politico.

Democratic New York Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul, who will fill Cuomo’s position on Aug. 24, announced Thursday her bid for reelection in 2022, according to Politico.

Although the Republican Party leadership, including GOP state party chair Nick Langworthy, think that Hochul’s skills as a politician “shouldn’t be underestimated,” her ties to Cuomo will likely hurt her image given the embattled governor’s resignation over sexual harassment allegations, Politico reported.

“Gov. Hochul will have to be painted as an extension of Cuomo’s 11-year reign, not someone new and fresh. That’s an effort likely to begin sooner rather than later,” Republican consultant William F. B. O’Reilly said, Politico reported.

Has any reporter asked @LtGovHochulNY what she knew about the cover up of 15K nursing home deaths? What she thought about #Cuomo 3/25 EO? Anyone ask her if she’s ever witnessed the sex misconduct & bullying that’s been alleged by so many in recent weeks? Would seem pertinent, no? — Rob Astorino (@RobAstorino) March 7, 2021

Former Westchester County Executive Rob Astorino — who entered the race for governor as a Republican — has previously called into question Hochul’s role in the failures of Cuomo’s administration.

Langworthy also fired back at Hochul’s claims of her being unaware of Cuomo’s sexual misconduct, according to Politico.

“Which is it? Are you prepared to lead the state? Were you making governmental decisions, or were you just a mascot for the administration?” Langworthy said. (RELATED: Kathy Hochul Hints That She Will Release NY Nursing Home Data)

New York Republican Rep. Lee Zeldin, who launched his gubernatorial bid in March 2021, is the most accomplished fundraiser among the GOP candidates of the past years, according to Politico.

Zeldin won a straw poll late June, becoming the presumptive Republican nominee for New York governor, according to WTEN.

“[I]n November of 2022, we must rid New York of the Cuomo-Hochul administration and its disgraceful legacy,” he said, according to Fox News.

“She was silent. She was hiding, and she was his lieutenant. And she should have shown strength and leadership in speaking up against it,” Zeldin said of Hochul Wednesday.