Taliban Fighters Enter Kabul After Afghan President Flees

The Taliban said in a newly released statement that they’ve entered Kabul, Afghanistan, as of Sunday following reports that Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani fled the country.

The situation in Afghanistan is rapidly deteriorating amid the U.S. withdrawal process, with the Taliban quickly taking over major cities throughout the region. The U.S. announced it was sending a few thousand troops back into Afghanistan to help with the evacuation process Saturday, and even though billions of dollars was given to build up Afghan’s security forces throughout the nearly 20-year war, the Taliban has taken over in less than two weeks.

#BREAKING: Taliban in a fresh statement says it has decided to enter Kabul even after deciding this morning that they shall wait for transition of power. Says decision taken so that abusers/thieves don’t get mixed and harass common people. Taliban asks common people not to fear. pic.twitter.com/9RwjarXe80 — Aditya Raj Kaul (@AdityaRajKaul) August 15, 2021

Earlier Sunday, negotiators for the Taliban entered Kabul to discuss transferring power with Afghan officials, The Associated Press reported. A source with direct knowledge of the situation alluded to these conversations, telling the Daily Caller that Afghan officials “are actively surrendering the government, but in a brokered deal.” (RELATED: FLASHBACK: Biden Predicts Taliban Takeover In Afghanistan Is ‘Not Inevitable’)

Taliban spokesman Suhail Shaheen reportedly said the fighters were waiting for “a peaceful transfer of Kabul,” the AP reported. However, hours later, reports from the ground suggested the Taliban fighters had entered the city. NPR also reported that eyewitnesses in Kabul could see the fighters.

NBC News’ chief foreign correspondent Richard Engel reported that the Taliban announced an entry to Kabul to “stop looting.” Engel then reported “seeing Taliban fighters on street in” the city, adding that they are “armed.”

Reports also suggest that the Taliban has not yet entered downtown Kabul, but instead are on the outskirts of the city, according to the AP. Following anonymous reports to the media of Ghani’s departure, Abdullah Abdullah, the head of the Afghan National Reconciliation Council, confirmed the news.

“The former president of Afghanistan left Afghanistan, leaving the country in this difficult situation,” Abdullah said in a video online, according to the AP. “God should hold him accountable.”

The Biden Administration previously expressed hope that Afghanistan would be able to hold its own against the Taliban. However, the downfall has sparked a quick reversal within the administration, and the administration is now reportedly preparing for Kabul to fall, Axios reported.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.