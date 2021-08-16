Report: Bob Dylan Being Sued For Allegedly Sexually Assaulting 12-Year-Old Girl In 1965

Bob Dylan is reportedly being sued for allegedly sexually assaulting and drugging a 12-year-old girl in 1965 when he was in his 20s.

The 80-year-old singer/songwriter is alleged to have “established an emotional connection” with a girl identified as J.C. to “lower her inhibitions with the object of sexually abusing her, which he did,” a lawsuit filed in New York read, NBC News reported Monday. (RELATED: Harvey Weinstein Appeals Sex Crimes Conviction, Claims Judge ‘Woefully Neglected’ Fair Trial)

The suit alleged J.C. had just turned 12 when the singer started “grooming” her and alleged that she was abused multiple times at Dylan’s apartment at the Hotel Chelsea in April and May 1965.

Bob Dylan has been accused of sexually abusing a 12-year-old girl in 1965 in a new lawsuit filed in New York. The singer’s rep says that “the 56-year-old claim is untrue and will be vigorously defended.” https://t.co/T8btkaqFrV — Rolling Stone (@RollingStone) August 16, 2021

In the suit, J.C. claimed that Dylan used alcohol, drugs and threats of physical violence, “leaving her emotionally scarred and psychologically damaged to this day,” the outlet noted. (RELATED: Jury Finds Bill Cosby Guilty In Sexual Assault Retrial)

“Nothing other than the complaint speaks for itself and we shall prove our allegations in a court of law,” J.C.’s attorney, Daniel Isaacs, shared in a statement.

A spokesman for Dylan released a statement to the outlet that stated, “the 56-year-old claim is untrue and will be vigorously defended.”

There is no mention of specific damages, but the report noted that the amount sought exceeds the limits of lower courts.