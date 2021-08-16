Colts RB Benny LeMay Gets Ridiculous Taunting Penalty

Indianapolis Colts running back Benny LeMay was hit with one of the worst penalties in NFL history.

During the third quarter of the Sunday preseason game against the Panthers, LeMay pulled off an impressive run and appeared to be juiced up after gaining a first down. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Well, the ref didn’t feel the same way and hit him with a taunting penalty for simply appearing to shout in joy. You can watch the video below. It’s one of the most insane calls I’ve ever seen.

Taunting is a huge emphasis by the referees this season. Benny LeMay with great effort. However, he was flagged for taunting after the pay. #Panthers 15 @ #Colts 10#NFL pic.twitter.com/II3ejx9NzT — Allen Lively (@AllenLivelyLOF) August 15, 2021

The NFL has made it clear that taunting is no longer acceptable, but I don’t think anyone expected it to be enforced like this.

The NFL’s annual rule change and points of emphasis video notes game officials have been instructed to strictly enforce taunting rules in 2021. Two violations results in automatic ejection, with fines and even suspensions (!!) in play, too.https://t.co/aMafmvxwxt — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) August 10, 2021

Automatic ejections and fines for taunting aren’t new, but this was an issue that competition committee chairman Rich McKay said coaches spoke up about in the spring. Exact quote from the video below. Illegal use of helmet remains a point of emphasis for officials as well. pic.twitter.com/oLLS3dOafH — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) August 10, 2021

Seriously, what did LeMay do to justify getting flagged? He got up, flexed for a fraction of a second and was pumped up.

If that’s enough to get flagged, then the NFL and Roger Goodell have truly become a joke.

This is an example of the taunting the league doesn’t want to see in games. Just happened in the #Panthers–#Colts game.pic.twitter.com/Tu70GjBxwU — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) August 15, 2021

If the NFL is seriously going to flag every single player who gets excited about a big gain, then I’m not even sure what we’re doing here. It’ll no longer be the NFL. It’ll truly be the No Fun League. There’s not a single fan on the planet who wants to see that happen.

Absolute insanity here from the @NFL. Colts RB Benny LeMay carries five dudes ON HIS BACK and is not allowed to express any emotion. https://t.co/oMg8m22NAz — Tyler Dunne (@TyDunne) August 15, 2021

Do better, Goodell. Do much better.