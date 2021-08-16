Editorial

Colts RB Benny LeMay Gets Ridiculous Taunting Penalty

Benny LeMay (Credit: Screenshot/Twitter Video https://twitter.com/ragipsoylu/status/1427202316512514050)

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
Indianapolis Colts running back Benny LeMay was hit with one of the worst penalties in NFL history.

During the third quarter of the Sunday preseason game against the Panthers, LeMay pulled off an impressive run and appeared to be juiced up after gaining a first down. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Well, the ref didn’t feel the same way and hit him with a taunting penalty for simply appearing to shout in joy. You can watch the video below. It’s one of the most insane calls I’ve ever seen.

The NFL has made it clear that taunting is no longer acceptable, but I don’t think anyone expected it to be enforced like this.

Seriously, what did LeMay do to justify getting flagged? He got up, flexed for a fraction of a second and was pumped up.

If that’s enough to get flagged, then the NFL and Roger Goodell have truly become a joke.

If the NFL is seriously going to flag every single player who gets excited about a big gain, then I’m not even sure what we’re doing here. It’ll no longer be the NFL. It’ll truly be the No Fun League. There’s not a single fan on the planet who wants to see that happen.

Do better, Goodell. Do much better.