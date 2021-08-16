REPORT: Dak Prescott Is Returning To Practice For The First Time In Weeks

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott will reportedly practice Monday.

Prescott has been dealing with a shoulder issue that has kept him off of the field, but nobody really knows the severity of the situation.

Well, according to Tom Pelissero, Prescott will be back on the field for the Cowboys “on a limited basis” as he tries to get back into form.

#Cowboys QB Dak Prescott is expected to practice on a limited basis today, per source. Prescott has thrown several times on the side in recent days, but this will be his first time working in with the team since he felt soreness in his throwing shoulder July 28. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) August 16, 2021

Prescott’s shoulder issue has been a bit of a mystery and nobody outside of the building really seems to have any idea what is going on.

As Pelissero pointed out, Prescott hasn’t been on the field since late July. Clearly, the Cowboys are trying to be cautious but he’ll be back Monday with restrictions.

There is still a lot of time until the season starts in the second week of September. So, right now, there’s no reason at all for fans to be panicking.

Now, if it’s September and issues are still going on with Prescott, then it might be time to get concerned. Right now, there’s no reason to worry.