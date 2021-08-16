‘Dragged’: Meghan McCain Blasts ‘Every Single Person In Biden Administration’ Over Fall Of Kabul

Meghan McCain blasted President Joe Biden’s administration for the fall of Kabul in Afghanistan and said “every single person” in it should be “dragged in front of congress.”

“May God forgive our country for what we have done to these people,” the former co-host of “The View” tweeted Monday.

“And may every single person in the Biden administration be dragged in front of congress and held accountable for this,” she added. “Every single one.” (RELATED: ‘My Ancestors Fought In The American Revolution’: Meghan McCain Speaks Out On Meghan Markle Interview As ‘#AbolishTheMonarchy’ Trends)

May God forgive our country for what we have done to these people. And may every single person in the Biden administration be dragged in front of congress and held accountable for this. Every single one. https://t.co/Q0jAnJkNzs — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) August 16, 2021

Her post included a retweet of video out of Kabul airport showing Afghanistan people swarming a U.S. Airforce jet, with many trying to climb on board. (RELATED: Taliban Fighters Enter Kabul After Afghan President Flees)

Reports have since surfaced that 7 people died in the chaos at the airport. (RELATED: Americans Are Trapped Behind Taliban Checkpoints, Have No Clear Path To US Perimeter, According To Tom Cotton’s Office)

In an earlier post, the former Fox News host called out House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who had tweeted the president should be “commended” after the Taliban advanced into Kabul.

“You have deserted our allies and translators to be slaughtered,” McCain wrote. “Betrayed our veterans and armed service members — some who gave the ultimate sacrifice in Afghanistan. You cannot spin or Baghdad Bob your way out of this while the President and his team are secluded in hiding.”

You have deserted our allies and translators to be slaughtered. Betrayed our veterans and armed service members – some who gave the ultimate sacrifice in Afghanistan. You cannot spin or Baghdad Bob your way out of this while the President and his team are secluded in hiding. https://t.co/ryDZXwO8Ik — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) August 16, 2021

Over the weekend, the Taliban took control of the capital of Afghanistan as thousands of U.S. troops were sent in to evacuate Americans at the U.S. embassy.