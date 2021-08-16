‘Field Of Dreams’ Remains One Of The Greatest Movies Ever Made

I watched “Field of Dreams” for the first time in years Sunday night, and it was still incredible.

Thursday night, the White Sox and Yankees played in the Field of Dreams Game, and it was a smashing success. (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

“They built it, and they certainly did come. This is our Field of Dreams.” Kevin Costner with an awesome intro to the Field of Dreams game today 🙏 📺: #MLBatFieldofDreams live on FOX pic.twitter.com/sXX36zmxSN — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) August 12, 2021

In fact, it was so successful that it’s almost certainly going to be an annual event for the MLB.

Kevin Costner. Players emerging from the corn. This Field of Dreams stuff is AWESOME. #MLBatFieldofDreams pic.twitter.com/BHuATUmL44 — TJ Eckert (@TJEckertKTUL) August 12, 2021

While on a trip with my family, we watched the game and then decided to fire up the movie with Kevin Costner after getting home.

The movie was released more than 32 years ago and has withstood the test of time with the best of them. For those of you who don’t know, the plot revolves around a farmer hearing voices that urge him to build a baseball field in his cornfield after hearing voices.

The 1919 Chicago White Sox walk out of his cornfield, play ball and set off a series of incredible events.

I probably hadn’t seen “Field of Dreams” in a solid decade. It might have been even longer. Yet, I felt just like I did when I watched it for the first time as a little kid.

Costner’s performance was truly epic and the journey his character takes to reconnect with his father pulls at your heartstrings.

Very few movies withstand the test of time. It’s incredibly rare. Yet, “Field of Dreams” didn’t just withstand the test of time. It crushed it, and I almost have the urge to watch it again right now.

If you’ve never seen it before or just want a walk down memory lane, you can find it on Peacock. Happy viewing!