Funeral Service Honors Pentagon Cop Who Was Stabbed To Death

Slain Pentagon police officer George Gonzalez who was stabbed in an unprovoked attack at a bus station close to the Department of Defense building was remembered as a hero and a “warrior” at his funeral on Monday.

Mourners gather with police officers from New York & Washington D.C at Saint Barbara Roman Catholic Church for the Brooklyn funeral for slain Pentagon police officer George Gonzalez, 37, who was killed on August 3.

More #GettyFootage 🎥 @spencerplatt1 ➡️ https://t.co/oABeDX3XOL pic.twitter.com/v7apeD46Gc — Getty Images News (@GettyImagesNews) August 16, 2021

“He fought ’til the end,” his brother and NYPD officer, Rodney Rubert, said during the funeral service at St. Barbara Roman Catholic Church in Bushwick, the New York Post reported. “He was a warrior. George lived the life he wanted to live.” (RELATED: Attempted Bombing At Pentagon Stopped By Police)

Gonzalez was stabbed in the neck by 27-year-old Austin William Lanz, who was shot by police following the incident. A motive for the attack has not been determined, but Lanz was reportedly a troubled former Marine from Georgia, the New York Post reported.

The funeral included a police motorcycle escort, along with a rendition of “Amazing Grace” by the NYPD Emerald Society bagpiper, the New York Post reported. Gonzalez deployed to Iraq while serving in the U.S. Army, then worked for the Federal Bureau of Prisons before joining the Pentagon police force in 2018.

“Jesus says there is no greater sacrifice than to give your life to others,” said Rev. Joseph Hoffman during the service. “He died serving others. He died risking his life for your safety.”

At the funeral service, Rubert described his brother as well-liked, fun loving and a quiet leader who “went to war without telling his mom and dad,” the New York Post reported.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.