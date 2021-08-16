Johnny Depp Says He Feels He’s ‘Being Boycotted By Hollywood’ Following Legal Trouble

Johnny Depp said he feels he’s “being boycotted by Hollywood” following legal trouble.

“I’m being boycotted by Hollywood,'” the 58-year-old actor shared with the UK Times. The comments were noted by the Hollywood Reporter in a piece published on Sunday. (RELATED: Johnny Depp Reportedly Slapped Amber Heard After She Laughed At His ‘Wino Forever’ Tattoo)

The former “Pirates of the Caribbean” star lost a libel suit against the British outlet The Sun over it labeling him a “wife-beater” following his legal trouble his ex-wife, Amber Heard, who leveled allegations of abuse against him. Depp has denied those allegations.

Johnny Depp addressed his fall within the film industry, calling it an “absurdity of media mathematics.” https://t.co/bu4iD8BLgL — billboard (@billboard) August 16, 2021

Depp said his latest film, “Minamata,” which came out last week in the UK, has yet to be released in the U.S., calling it an “absurdity of media mathematics.” (RELATED: Ex-Assistant Of Johnny Depp Claims Amber Heard Was Abusive, Not The Actor)

“The “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory” star takes on the role of photographer W. Eugene Smith, who documented the effects of mercury poisoning of Minamata in Japan in the 1970s, CNN reported.

“Some films touch people and this affects those in Minamata and people who experience similar things. And for anything … for Hollywood’s boycott of me?” the superstar actor shared, per People magazine.”

“One man, one actor in an unpleasant and messy situation, over the last number of years?” he added. “But, you know, I’m moving towards where I need to go to make all that … to bring things to light.”

Depp was also forced to leave the “Fantastic Beasts” franchise after losing the case last year, the outlet noted.

The actor and Heard tied the knot in 2015 and the “Aquaman” star filed for divorce 15 months later.