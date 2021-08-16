Lane Kiffin Says He Has A ‘Very Comfortable’ Relationship With Nick Saban

It sounds like Lane Kiffin and Nick Saban are on solid terms these days.

Prior to being the head coach at Ole Miss, Kiffin spent time in Tuscaloosa as Saban’s offensive coordinator and it wasn’t a secret that the two had a testy relationship. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Well, it sounds like the two get along just fine these days.

During a recent interview with Colin Cowherd, Kiffin touched on his relationship with his former boss and said it’s “very comfortable” and that he has great admiration and respect for the seven-time national champion.

You can listen to his full comments below.

The reality of the situation is that football is a sport with a lot of pressure, stress, tension and things can boil over.

That’s probably the best way to describe Kiffin’s relationship with Saban. They were working towards the same goal, but they occasionally bashed heads.

Saban runs the Crimson Tide like a dictatorship and when things don’t go well, he’s going to let you know it.

However, it’s clearly worked out for the best for everyone involved. Saban is winning national titles with Alabama and Kiffin has completely rehabbed his career and image at Ole Miss.

When he got fired from USC, his stock couldn’t have been lower. Thanks to Nick Saban’s help and a lot of Kiffin’s own hard work, he’s back in the spotlight and cruising.

I sincerely hope Kiffin has a great season in Oxford. It’s been a ton of fun watching him turn everything around and I can’t wait to see how he continues to improve the Rebels.