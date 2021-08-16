Editorial

Hope Solo Says Megan Rapinoe Would ‘Almost Bully’ Teammates Into Kneeling During The National Anthem

United States' forward Megan Rapinoe gestures as she walks around the pitch prior to the France 2019 Women's World Cup semi-final football match between England and USA, on July 2, 2019, at the Lyon Satdium in Decines-Charpieu, central-eastern France. (Photo credit: FRANCK FIFE/AFP via Getty Images)

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
Hope Solo recently had some harsh words for her former teammate Megan Rapinoe.

Solo and Rapinoe spent several years together on the USWNT, and the former goalie isn’t overly impressed with the national anthem protests that have swept through the team. In fact, she thinks Rapinoe pushed players to do it. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

“I think the kneeling thing can be very divisive. I’ve seen Megan Rapinoe almost bully players into kneeling because she really wants to stand up for something in her particular way,” Solo said on Goal’s “All of Us: The U.S. Women’s Soccer Show” when discussing Rapinoe and the national anthem protest.

She also added, “I think the rhetoric surrounding this team has been both divisive and inclusive. I guess it’s kind of where we are in politics in this day and age.”

I’m not surprised at all by Solo’s comments. In fact, I kind of always assumed this kind of attitude was unfolding behind the scenes.

Rapinoe has more or less hijacked the women’s national soccer team and become the front and center piece.

She’s more recognizable than anyone else on the team, and it’s in large part because she is the face of all the protests.

As I’ve said many times, protesting has no place in sports. If you want to protest, then do it on your own time. You don’t do it while in uniform and you don’t allegedly bully teammates into doing it.

Focus on playing sports and everything else will take care of itself. Don’t make yourself the center of attention and allegedly push your teammates to do stuff they don’t want to do. It’s that simple.