Navy Unveils Awesome Football Uniforms Honoring The Marines For Game To Be Played On 9/11 Anniversary

Navy has unveiled some awesome football uniforms.

The Midshipmen released their new uniforms for fans Monday morning, and they’re incredible. The new unis honor the Marine Corps and will be worn September 11 against Air Force. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Navy wrote the following details about the team’s new uniforms:

Inspired by the iconic “Dress Blue A” uniform, the 2021 USMC uniform shares symbolic elements from both enlisted and officer regalia. It draws parallels with white gloves, black cleats, red trim, and royal blue pants. The actual ensemble worn by a Marine is the only uniform within the U.S. Military designated to include this red, white, and blue color scheme.

Everyone knows that I love great football uniforms, but they simply hit differently when we’re talking about the service academies.

When we’re talking about Army, Navy and Air Force football, we’re talking about teams that play for all of America.

Add in the fact that the game is being played on the 20th anniversary of 9/11 and it obviously means a hell of a lot more than just a regular college football game.

Navy and Air Force are taking the field two decades after the greatest terrorist attack in our nation’s history, and the Midshipmen will be honoring all the brave Marines who have worn the uniform for the United States of America.

If that doesn’t give you chills, you might want to check to make sure you still have a pulse.

Major props to Navy for unveiling these outstanding uniforms. I’m not exaggerating at all when I say they’re epic.