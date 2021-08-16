Piers Morgan Slams ‘Liberals Desperately Trying To Blame Trump’ For ‘Afghanistan Fiasco,’ Says ‘Deadly Buck Stops With’ Biden

Piers Morgan slammed “liberals desperately trying to blame former President Donald Trump for “Afghanistan fiasco” and said the “deadly buck stops” with President Joe Biden.

“Liberals desperately trying to blame Trump for this Afghanistan fiasco need to explain why Biden didn’t cancel any previous agreement with the Taliban given he’s revoked myriad Trump policies?” Morgan tweeted Monday to his millions of followers following the fall of Kabul to the Taliban. (RELATED: ‘Dragged’: Meghan McCain Blasts ‘Every Single Person In Biden Administration’ Over Fall Of Kabul)

“This is on the current President – he let it happen [and] the deadly buck stops with him,” he added. (RELATED: Taliban Fighters Enter Kabul After Afghan President Flees)

In an earlier post, the former “Good Morning Britain” host tweeted simply, “Where the hell is President Biden?” as reports continued to pour in about the Taliban taking over control of the country in a short amount of time. (RELATED: Americans Are Trapped Behind Taliban Checkpoints, Have No Clear Path To US Perimeter, According To Tom Cotton’s Office)

Over the weekend, the Taliban seized control of capital of Afghanistan as thousands of U.S. troops were sent in to evacuate Americans at the U.S. embassy.

On Monday, a video surfaced on Twitter out of Kabul airport showing Afghanistan people swarming a U.S. Air Force jet, with many trying to climb on it.

Reports have since surfaced that 7 people died in the chaos at the airport.