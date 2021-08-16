Texas Supreme Court Temporarily Blocks Mask Mandates

The Texas Supreme Court appeared to temporarily block mask mandates Sunday, siding with Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and Attorney General Ken Paxton.

The stay order temporarily blocks the mask mandates issued in Dallas and Bexar counties until the cases are set to be heard. However, Judge Clay Jenkins, who is fighting against Abbott’s executive order banning mask mandates, said that the ruling “did not strike down my face mask order.”

“I will amend my order to remove the possibility of fines on non-compliant businesses but otherwise leave the order in effect,” Jenkins wrote Monday on Twitter.

The Tex Supreme Court did not strike down my face mask order. Rather they removed the stay on the GA 38. Unless I receive a ruling requiring otherwise, I will amend my order to remove the possibility of fines on non-compliant businesses but otherwise leave the order in effect. — Clay Jenkins (@JudgeClayJ) August 16, 2021

Jenkins was granted a temporary restraining order (TRO) on Aug. 9 to protect the mask mandate in Dallas County, arguing that Abbott overstepped his authority when he banned mask mandates, according to 5NBC.

Earlier this evening I filed a Temporary Restraining Order and declaratory judgment in my official capacity as your Dallas County Judge against Governor Greg Abbott seeking to hold portions of GA 38 regarding mask mandates unenforceable… 1/ — Clay Jenkins (@JudgeClayJ) August 9, 2021

A judge in Bexar County also granted a TRO, permitting both San Antonio and Bexar county authorities to institute mask mandates at public schools and government-owned facilities, according to 5NBC. The districts implemented the mandates citing concerns about rising COVID-19 cases and unvaccinated students. (RELATED: Biden Is ‘Checking’ If He Has Power To Override Republican Governors On COVID)

Paxton vowed to challenge the county orders but was struck down by the 5th Circuit Court of Appeals Friday, according to WFAA. Paxton then appealed to the state’s Republican-led Supreme Court, winning a victory — albeit temporarily.

The next hearing is set for Aug. 24.