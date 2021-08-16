Urban Meyer Criticizes Jacksonville’s Offense After Preseason Loss

Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer wasn’t pleased with his team’s performance Saturday.

The Jaguars lost to the Browns 23-13 and the offense struggled mightily to get things rolling in the first half. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

“At this point with the offense, 85 yards first half, it was a classic how not to play field position,” Meyer said Saturday when discussing Jacksonville’s lackluster performance during Trevor Lawrence’s debut.

You can listen to his full comments below.

The former Ohio State coach also doubled down when speaking with the media Sunday and told Demetrius Harvey about his NFL debut. “It felt great,” he said. “Until I looked up and saw 85 yards at halftime.”

#Jaguars HC Urban Meyer is all about winning, asked him yesterday how he felt coaching in the NFL for the first time, first game in several years: “It felt great. Until I looked up and saw 85 yards at halftime.” He wasn’t pleased at all with the offense. lol — Demetrius Harvey (@Demetrius82) August 15, 2021

The important thing for Meyer to remember is that it’s just a single preseason football game. It doesn’t mean much in the long run.

In fact, we all know that it means next to nothing. Trevor Lawrence had to cut his teeth and he didn’t look too bad.

The offense might not have been stellar but the future is still bright for the Jaguars with Lawrence under center.

There’s literally no reason at all to hit the panic button.

Sit back, take a deep breath and relax. Everything is going to be fine.