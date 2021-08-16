Victoria’s Secret Model Frida Aasen Shares Life-Changing News

Supermodel Frida Aasen definitely got everyone’s attention when she shared a handful of stunning pictures after she and boyfriend Tommy Chiabra got engaged.

The 26-year-old Victoria's Secret model looked stunning in photos of her wearing a sleeveless lace white dress in photos she shared Sunday on Instagram of the big moment while the two were on a boat.

She didn't explain a whole lot about the snaps and only captioned her post with a series of emojis, including a heart, lock, key, rose and diamond engagement ring.

Fellow lingerie model pals were quick to comment and offer congratulations to the happy couple.

“Oh stunning, congrats!” Leomie Anderson wrote.

Devon Windsor, who’s expecting her first child with husband Johnny Barbara, added, “Congrats” with a bunch of heart emojis.

“Congratulations you 2,” Sara Sampaio continued.

Two weeks ago, the VS model shared a photo of her and Chiabra on the red carpet at a Unicef event.

“So proud of my love @tommy_chiabra for putting together this event with @unicef and @luisaviaroma,” Aasen wrote. “So much hard work and dedication with incredible results that will change lives.”

Congratulations are clearly in order.