Brett Favre Urges Parents To Not Let Their Kids Play Tackle Football Before The Age Of 14

Brett Favre thinks young kids have no business playing tackle football.

The legendary Green Bay Packers quarterback appeared in a PSA for the Concussion Legacy Foundation, and urged parents to not let kids under the age of 14 play tackle football in hopes of avoiding the risk of getting CTE. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

“I could be fighting depression, struggling to keep my thoughts straight, I could become violent, even towards my own children. When I’m your age, what will matter to me is not my youth football career, but like you, I’m a great parent and I can provide for my family,” Favre, who has suffered multiple concussions, said in the PSA posing as a rapidly aging child speaking to his parents.

You can watch the promo below.

I actually don’t have any issue with keeping young kids out of tackle football and not letting them play tackle football until their fundamentals and form are really good.

CTE is a hell of a medical situation and it can ruin lives. Look no further than the many tragic and cautionary tales of football players and other athletes who suffered extensive brain damage.

It’s incredibly scary and tragic.

The reality is that the vast majority of kids will never even sniff college football, let alone the NFL. There’s no reason to push the limits.

Believe it or not, your kid doesn’t need to be cracking skulls at a young age. There’s plenty of time for that in high school.

When dealing with children, it’s always better to be safe than sorry. Until young players know what they’re doing, there’s no reason to throw them to the wolves.