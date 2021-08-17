Country Singer Carrie Underwood Under Fire For Liking Anti-Mask Mandate Tweet

Former “American Idol” winner and country singer Carrie Underwood was criticized by social media users after apparently liking a tweet that criticized school mask mandates.

The country music icon reportedly “liked” a tweet by blogger and podcast host Matt Walsh from Aug. 12, in which he criticized the Metro Nashville Public School district during a board meeting over mask-mandates.

“Here is my speech to the Nashville School Board where I spoke out against the cruel and indefensible mask mandate for children,” Walsh’s tweet read.

Here is my speech to the Nashville School Board where I spoke out against the cruel and indefensible mask mandate for children pic.twitter.com/Eq5IFsKyja — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) August 12, 2021

Shortly after a screenshot began to circulate that depicted Underwood’s account “liking the tweet,” several users on Twitter were quick to criticize the country icon’s decision. (RELATED: Former NFL Quarterback Jay Cutler Dropped From Uber Eats Commercial Over Anti-Mask Views)

Several Twitter users began calling Underwood an “anti-vaxxer” and an “anti-masker,”and other users shared memes to mock the singer for her decision.

carrie underwood liking an anti mask tweet might be my 13th reason pic.twitter.com/5xUGZjMtca — matt (@mattxiv) August 17, 2021

carrie underwood being an anti-vaxxer pic.twitter.com/JETOgGmBGX — d (@notkingdeficit) August 17, 2021

The Legendary Dolly Parton helped to fund Moderna’s vaccine. Carrie Underwood liked a tweet by an anti-vaccine MAGA propagandist. Always be a Dolly. — Ricky Davila (@TheRickyDavila) August 18, 2021

Others on Twitter, primarily right-wing influencers, defended Underwood’s decision to like the tweet, which included a joke tweet from Walsh himself during the online backlash.

“I am upset and disturbed that Carrie Underwood liked one of my tweets,” Walsh tweeted. “She should know better than to indirectly endorse the opinions of an extremist and scoundrel such as myself.”

Like anyone else, I am upset and disturbed that Carrie Underwood liked one of my tweets. She should know better than to indirectly endorse the opinions of an extremist and scoundrel such as myself. Her lack of judgment is appalling. I demand that she renounce me and apologize. — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) August 17, 2021

Others, including “Act For America” founder and chairwoman Brigitte Gabriel, called Underwood a “Patriot,” while other users mocked left-wing twitter accounts for their reaction to the situation.

I stand WITH Carrie Underwood! — Nick Adams (@NickAdamsinUSA) August 18, 2021

.@Twitter always feigns concern about their platform being used for mob activity and cyber-bullying. Then they create a blurb/trending topic to elevate mostly random Twitter lunatics attacking Carrie Underwood because she liked a tweet from a Conservative. pic.twitter.com/451PjRwtu3 — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) August 17, 2021

Wait… so you’re telling me that Carrie Underwood, a country music singer who had a hit song called, “Jesus Take the Wheel” is conservative!?!?!?!?!?!??!?!! — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) August 17, 2021

Several instances of backlash against school mask mandates have occurred from disgruntled parents, including one demonstration earlier in August in Franklin, Tennessee, who chanted “we will not comply” after the County Board of Education approved new mask mandates.

Recently, several Texas school districts have defied an executive order by Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, issuing mask mandates in schools to protect against the “delta” variant of COVID-19.