Nobody Asked For This Video Of Chuck Schumer Attempting To Rap, And Yet It Exists

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer rapped Monday on the stage of a hip hop concert in the Bronx, New York.

A video capturing the bit with the senator’s performance shows Schumer walking on the stage, holding a plaque.

“You got some bars, Chuck?,” Bronx Borough President Ruben Diaz Jr., who had been rapping at the time, asked Schumer.

“I got the bars, I got the plaque, I got the music, we got it all! We are the Bronx!,” Schumer rapped and lifted the mic up.

Other artists on the stage can be seen laughing and recording Schumer's gig on camera.

Schumer and Diaz Jr. were not the only elected officials at the Monday concert, titled “It’s Time For Hip Hop.” Democratic New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio was also in attendance, according to WNYW.

Thank you to Slick Rick @therulernyc for the greatest honor of my career.#NYCHomecomingWeek#intheBronx pic.twitter.com/QAhfOatyY8 — Mayor Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) August 17, 2021

De Blasio posted a video from the backstage of the event, where he met Bronx rapper Slick Rick. The rapper put his enormous pendant around the mayor’s neck, to which de Blasio said, “Does it get better than this?… I feel special now.”

“COVID knocked us down but COVID cannot stop us,” de Blasio declared in front of the audience gathered at the event, WNYW reported.

“No, we are coming back, we are definitely coming back,” he added. “You can feel it especially in the Bronx tonight.”