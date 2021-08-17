Colin Cowherd Says There Are A Dozen Guys Like Tim Tebow In ‘Any Gold’s Gym In America’

Colin Cowherd had an absurd take in the aftermath of the Jaguars releasing Tim Tebow.

Tebow was released Tuesday by the Jaguars after failing to make the team as a tight end, and it’s almost certainly the end of his career as a pro athlete. Well, Cowherd thinks he’s actually no different than a lot of random guys at the gym. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Thankful for the highs and even the lows, the opportunities, and the setbacks. I’ve never wanted to make decisions out of fear of failure and I’m grateful for the chance to have pursued a dream… — Tim Tebow (@TimTebow) August 17, 2021

Thank you to the @Jaguars organization and everyone who has supported me in this journey. And we know that…God works all things together for good. Romans 8:28 — Tim Tebow (@TimTebow) August 17, 2021

“Tebow’s not a pro athlete. He was never a pro athlete…You can go into any Gold’s Gym in America and find a dozen Tim Tebows. They’re probably just not as nice as Tim. It’s over and it should be,” Cowherd said Tuesday after news broke that the Jags cut the former Florida star.

You can listen to his full comments below.

“Tebow is not a pro athlete… You can go into any Gold’s Gym in America and find a dozen Tim Tebow’s. It’s over and it should be.” — @ColinCowherd pic.twitter.com/plVeMmkIXG — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) August 17, 2021

I’m a huge fan of Colin Cowherd, but his is hands down one of the dumbest things that I’ve ever heard him say.

It’s not just one of the dumbest things he’s ever said, but it’s one of the dumbest things anyone involved with sports media has ever said.

The Jaguars have cut Tim Tebow. Even in defeat, Tebow remains 100% classy. https://t.co/pfHjAkqLjF — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) August 17, 2021

There’s Heisman winners and former first-round picks hanging out at gyms all across America? I find that very hard to believe.

I’ve only been to a few gyms in my life, and I’m not sure I’ve ever seen anyone in a single one who even resembles an NFL player, let alone a guy who won the Heisman.

You can admit that Tebow doesn’t belong in the NFL anymore and still recognize the man was a freak of nature in his prime. Compared to 99.99% of the population, he still is a freak.

Cowherd needs to relax a bit with his claims because they’re officially getting outrageous.