REPORT: Colin Jost Finally Confirms Rumors Scarlett Johansson Is Expecting

Colin Jost reportedly has finally confirmed the rumors that he and wife Scarlett Johansson are expecting their first child together.

“We’re having a baby, it’s exciting,” the 39-year-old “Saturday Night Live” star shared with the audience during a recent stand-up gig at the Ridgefield Playhouse in Connecticut, a source shared with Page Six in a piece published on Tuesday. (RELATED: Scarlett Johansson Under Fire For Plans To Play Trans Man In Upcoming Movie)

EXCLUSIVE: Colin Jost confirms Scarlett Johansson is pregnant: ‘We’re excited’ https://t.co/tiVPXV3NJh pic.twitter.com/VbpAgUzChA — Page Six (@PageSix) August 17, 2021

The outlet reported in July that it had learned the “Black Widow” star and Jost were expecting their first child together and that it wouldn’t be long until their little one arrived. (RELATED: Take A Look Back At Scarlett Johansson’s Best Red Carpet Moments [SLIDESHOW])

“She [Johansson] hasn’t been doing many interviews or events to promote ‘Black Widow,’ which is surprising since it is a huge Marvel/Disney release and she is both the star and an executive producer,” a source shared with the outlet at the time.

Instead of doing in person events, the 36-year-old Marvel star made some appearances via Zoom like appearing virtually on “The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon” and later on “Late Night with Seth Meyers.”

The couple made headlines in October 2020 when reports surfaced the two had secretly tied the knot after dating for three years.

Johansson also has a 6-year-old daughter from a previous marriage to Frenchman Romain Dauriac, the outlet noted.

Congratulations!