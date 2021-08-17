Editorial

Conor McGregor Expects To Fight Again In 2022

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - JULY 10: Conor McGregor of Ireland walks in the octagon before his lightweight bought against :Dustin Poirier during UFC 264: Poirier v McGregor 3 at T-Mobile Arena on July 10, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Conor McGregor expects to fight again next year.

McGregor suffered a devastating leg injury against Dustin Poirier in July during their UFC 264 bout when he added another loss to his record. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Fans have been wondering when the Irish-born superstar will return to the octagon and it sounds like it won’t be too long.

McGregor recently tweeted that he expects to return in 2022.

I’m fascinated to see how McGregor does once he returns to the octagon. It’s been a long time since he was truly an elite fighter, and coming off an injury, you have to wonder if he’ll ever be great again.

My gut reaction after he got hurt against Poirier is that his days as a star are probably over.

Even before he hurt his leg, McGregor had struggled for years to earn a major win. He was selling a ton of PPVs, but he wasn’t winning.

Now, we’re supposed to believe that he’s going to bounce back from a huge injury and start winning again.

Yeah, that’s a very tough sell.

It’s hard to still buy the hype when it comes to McGregor, but I could be wrong. He’ll for sure fight again, and 2022 isn’t too far away. I guess we’ll just have to wait and see.