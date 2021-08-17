Conor McGregor Expects To Fight Again In 2022

Conor McGregor expects to fight again next year.

McGregor suffered a devastating leg injury against Dustin Poirier in July during their UFC 264 bout when he added another loss to his record.

Conor McGregor broke HIS ANKLE during the UFC fight with Dustin Poirer #McGregor #DustinPoirier pic.twitter.com/BMos8eL3hc — Ameer Ali Salman 🇵🇸 (@AmeerAliSalman) July 11, 2021

Fans have been wondering when the Irish-born superstar will return to the octagon and it sounds like it won’t be too long.

McGregor recently tweeted that he expects to return in 2022.

2022. I’m improving rapidly! Working with the best team money can buy!

I’ll be back in no time, lock loaded! https://t.co/uqDKEk3XtF — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) August 16, 2021

I’m fascinated to see how McGregor does once he returns to the octagon. It’s been a long time since he was truly an elite fighter, and coming off an injury, you have to wonder if he’ll ever be great again.

My gut reaction after he got hurt against Poirier is that his days as a star are probably over.

Conor McGregor’s career is over. He’s won one fight in nearly five years. At this point, he sells tickets and PPVs, but he just can’t win anymore. Shame to see it end like this. — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) July 11, 2021

Even before he hurt his leg, McGregor had struggled for years to earn a major win. He was selling a ton of PPVs, but he wasn’t winning.

Now, we’re supposed to believe that he’s going to bounce back from a huge injury and start winning again.

Yeah, that’s a very tough sell.

Wouldn’t change my journey for no ones! The greatest of all time! pic.twitter.com/iZhQ3j7B1A — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) July 16, 2021

It’s hard to still buy the hype when it comes to McGregor, but I could be wrong. He’ll for sure fight again, and 2022 isn’t too far away. I guess we’ll just have to wait and see.