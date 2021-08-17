Dabo Swinney Won’t Force Clemson Players To Get Vaccinated

Clemson football coach Dabo Swinney won’t force his players to get vaccinated.

Right now, there is a massive push in the world of sports to get as many players as possible vaccinated in order to avoid disruptions. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

According to the Greenville News, 85% of the Tigers are vaccinated against coronavirus, but Swinney won’t mandate the remaining 15% get the shots.

“It’s not something we can make them do. I’d love to see us at 100 percent. Hopefully, we’ll get there…But it’s their decision, and I respect that,” Swinney explained, according to the same report.

As I’ve said for a long time as someone who is vaccinated, I 100% believe vaccines work and should be encouraged, but forcing people to get shots is murky territory. It sounds like Swinney feels the same way.

Medical decisions are best left between individuals and their doctors, and that goes for everyone out there, not just athletes.

While the NFL is busy treating unvaccinated players like prisoners, the UFC won’t force fighters to get vaccinated or place restrictions on them. UFC president @DanaWhite deserves credit for having common sense in an era when it’s so rare. pic.twitter.com/RxhGdWYWwk — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) August 4, 2021

At the end of the day, fans just want the season to happen with as few disruptions as possible. We want football to be rolling again in America.

That means we need to dominate the virus to the best of our ability, but I’m not sure it means we mandate players on scholarship to do anything.

Let us know in the comments if you agree with Swinney’s stance on the issue of getting players vaccinated.