Daniel Craig Doesn’t Plan On Leaving His Children Much Money

Daniel Craig doesn’t plan on leaving his kids much money.

The legendary actor has amassed a massive fortune over the years thanks to his many successful roles, but that doesn’t mean his kids will get the cash. (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

“I don’t want to leave great sums to the next generation. I think inheritance is quite distasteful. My philosophy is get rid of it or give it away before you go,” Craig explained during an interview with Candis Magazine, according to Page Six.

He also told the publication, “Isn’t there an old adage that if you die a rich person, you’ve failed?”

This also isn’t the first time that the James Bond actor has claimed that he has little to no interest in leaving a lot of money for his kids.

In 2020, he pretty much said the exact same thing, according to Fox News. He really doesn’t want his kids to get his cash!

I understand not wanting your kids to grow up spoiled and with a bunch of money they didn’t earn themselves, but Craig’s stance seems a bit extreme.

At the very least, you should help your kids get ahead in life if you can. If you have the means to fix some issues for them, then you should.

By letting them drown in debt and start life on first base instead of third, you’re not really teaching them any great lessons.

Now, for the sake of argument, would I give my kids massive sums of money if I had that kind of cash instead of being a working class and blue-collar guy?

I certainly wouldn’t when they’re young, but I would help them pay for college and get a house as long as they weren’t absolute screw-ups.

I’m sure Craig can find a happy medium instead of pretty much icing his kids out.