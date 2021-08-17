ESPN Names Jalen Berger Wisconsin’s Most Likely Heisman Candidate

ESPN thinks Jalen Berger gives Wisconsin the best shot at a player winning the Heisman.

The popular sports network released a list of the most likely Heisman candidate on every team and Berger was the name most likely to be in New York for the Badgers.

The redshirt freshman running back is a hell of a player and he will have a massive role in our offense this season.

We need him to be a workhorse on the field for us on offense. In order for Graham Mertz to play at his best, we need our running game to be rolling.

That will fall on Berger.

Having said that, it’s hard to envision a situation where Berger is a more likely Heisman candidate than Mertz.

Mertz is the face of the program and our season rides on his right arm. If he’s out there spinning the ball like he did in early 2020, then we’re going to be pretty unstoppable.

If you’re a dominant quarterback on a dominant team, then you’re always going to be in the Heisman conversation.

Both are very solid players, but in my mind, it’s not a tough call. Mertz is the most likely player on Wisconsin’s roster to be in New York in December for the Heisman ceremony.