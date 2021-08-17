Former NFL Quarterback Jay Cutler Dropped From Uber Eats Commercial Over Anti-Mask Views

Former Chicago Bears quarterback Jay Cutler says he’s been cut from an advertising partnership with Uber Eats after expressing distaste for mask mandates in schools.

“Lost a commercial with Uber eats partnering with the NFL,” Cutler tweeted on Aug. 13. “Was going to film in LA, ‘views aren’t aligned.’ Guess they don’t like future School board members. Frees up my weekend.”

Lost a commercial with Uber eats partnering with the NFL. Was going to film in LA, “views aren’t aligned.” Guess they don’t like future School board members. Frees up my weekend. — Jay Cutler (@JayHasTweets) August 13, 2021



A spokesperson for Uber said the company is proud of its efforts to get more people vaccinated against COVID-19. “As such, we prefer to partner with those who support that work,” the spokesperson said in a statement, according to NBC News.

Following the split, Cutler thanked the fans who supported his views and claimed that he “didn’t understand” the people who did not agree with him. “What happened to unity, acceptance and bringing people together? Seems like that isn’t the case unless I agree with you,” he tweeted Monday. “Get a shot or wear a mask. Your choice. I will make my choice.”(RELATED: ‘Disney’ Channel Star Talks About Leaving California For ‘Freedom’ In Viral Anti-Mask Speech)

The father of three has been vocal on Twitter about his opposition to mask mandates in schools, despite the Centers For Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommending that students still mask up in classrooms.

On Aug. 10, Cutler posted a photo with a headline about parents in his school district calling for students to mask up in classrooms.

Not this parent. Really hope I’m not put in the corner by Twitter in my first 24 hrs. pic.twitter.com/YgDMJixM5z — Jay Cutler (@JayHasTweets) August 10, 2021



He also posted an image of Republican​​ Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee’s executive order, which grants parents the choice to decide whether their child wears a mask at school. “Nice work,” Cutler wrote Monday.



Cutler’s Twitter feed has repeatedly hinted at the fact that he is entertaining the idea of running for a school board position with the Williamson County Board of Education, where he and his children reportedly live. He updated his followers on Aug. 12, saying he’s learned that the next local school board election is scheduled for 2024 and that he’s starting to gather signatures on a petition to run on a platform of “Common sense.”

He and his ex-wife Kristin Cavallari previously garnered media attention after the reality star revealed they do not vaccinate their children, according to The Hill. She cited the link between autism and vaccinations as the reason, despite studies showing no obvious tie between the two, The Hill reported.

Cutler made an impressive run as an NFL quarterback from 2006 to 2017, playing for the Denver Broncos, Chicago Bears and Miami Dolphins.