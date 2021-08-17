Newsom Brushes Off Question About Afghanistan, Says He’s ‘Incredibly Proud’ Of Biden

Democratic California Governor Gavin Newsom said he is “incredibly proud” of President Joe Biden Monday when asked by a local reporter about the withdrawal from Afghanistan, according to Fox News.

Newsom’s response was to a question asking him whether he thought the fallout from the Afghanistan withdrawal would “complicate” Biden campaigning with Newsom for the recall election.

In the coming weeks, President Biden is supposed to travel to California to campaign for @GavinNewsom and help energize voters. But could the situation in Afghanistan could complicate that? I asked Newsom today. He brushed it off & said he looks forward to @POTUS’ visit. pic.twitter.com/cyWauuSfj0 — Liz Kreutz (@ABCLiz) August 17, 2021

“I’m incredibly proud of President Biden,” Newsom said, according to Fox News. “I’m incredibly enthusiastic to have his support on [a] ‘no’ vote and look forward to him coming out here.” (RELATED: Kamala Harris Promises To Campaign For Gavin Newsom Amid Recall Effort)

Biden has faced harsh criticism for pulling U.S. troops from Afghanistan as the Taliban advanced into Kabul on Sunday. The Taliban has since taken control of the presidential palace in Kabul after the Afghan president fled from the country.

“Gov. [Newsom] is leading California through unprecedented crises — he’s a key partner in fighting the pandemic and helping build our economy back better,” Biden tweeted about Newsom on Aug. 12. “To keep him on the job, registered voters should vote no on the recall election by 9/14 and keep California moving forward.”