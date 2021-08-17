‘It’s Not Coverage … It’s Providing Cover’: Joe Concha Blasts Corporate Media For Ignoring Biden Border Crisis

Columnist Joe Concha said Tuesday that media networks are “providing cover” for President Joe Biden by refusing to cover the border crisis.

“It’s not coverage, is it? It’s providing cover when you see a bias of omission like that,” Concha told Fox News’ “The Faulkner Focus.”

WATCH:

“I mean, CBS, the former home of Walter Cronkite, of Mike Wallace, of so many great journalists … Considering the resources they have at their fingertips, one would think in a sane world coverage would increase as border crossings increase,” Concha continued, adding that the number of illegal migrants crossing the border in July added up to 210,000. (RELATED: Jim Acosta Should ‘Go Work For The Biden Administration If He Can’t Challenge The President)

“You could fill Madison Square Garden 21 times with that sort of number. Overall, nearly 1.4 million people have crossed the border illegally since the beginning of this year,” he said, adding that that “is more than the population of 10 U.S. states. Do you think that’s a story?”

The Hill columnist faulted Biden for not visiting the U.S. border even as Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas admitted in a leaked recording that the situation at the border was “unsustainable.”

“We have an absentee president and vice president when it comes to this border, when it comes to Afghanistan, and there will be hell to pay in 2022 if they keep hiding from the press and pretending there is not a problem,” Concha predicted.

The Fox News contributor urged news agencies to do more investigative reporting.

“You don’t see that investigative journalism anymore because that sort of investigative journalism takes times and resources and right now we’re an instant gratification industry. Get it out quickly and don’t bother the digging like we used to see.”

White House press secretary Jen Psaki continues to blame the Trump administration for the border crisis. (RELATED: Why Is Dr. Fauci … Calling A Democratic Activist’: Joe Concha Questions Correspondence With CNN’s Chris Cuomo)

Vice President Kamala Harris has stated that prospective immigrants to the United States should not enter the United States illegally, but did not say whether border patrol would begin turning more migrants back.

Biden’s eight-year path to citizenship plan would allow all illegal immigrants living in the U.S. as of Jan. 1, 2021, to achieve temporary legal status in five years and to apply for citizenship after an additional three years.